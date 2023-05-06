Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 209 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

