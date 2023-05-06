Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 462 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

