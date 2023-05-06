Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,425 shares of company stock worth $3,014,358 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $223.86 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average of $234.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

