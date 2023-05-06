Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.