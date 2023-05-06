Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

