Reviewing ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) & ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $71.32 million 2.07 $20.07 million $2.09 6.78 ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.36 $2.72 million N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.7% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 25.40% 9.54% 1.09% ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ESSA Bancorp and ECB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESSA Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Given ESSA Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESSA Bancorp is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

