Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Announces Dividend of $0.64

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6404 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $61.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RNMBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($241.76) to €250.00 ($274.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.
About Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
