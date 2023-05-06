Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Announces Dividend of $0.64

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6404 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $61.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($241.76) to €250.00 ($274.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.