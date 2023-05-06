Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 10.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 490,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 645,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $188,005. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,266 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $711,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

