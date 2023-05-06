Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

