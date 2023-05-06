Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 4,185,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,675. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,301,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.