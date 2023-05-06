River Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,027 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,907,000 after acquiring an additional 487,120 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 23.4% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,302,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Up 8.3 %

SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.