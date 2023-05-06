River Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,027 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,907,000 after acquiring an additional 487,120 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 23.4% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,302,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Up 8.3 %

SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

