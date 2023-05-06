River Street Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 138,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

