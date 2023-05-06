River Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Price Performance

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA stock opened at $198.34 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

