River Street Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

