Robert W. Baird Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.45.

Terex Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Terex will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 886.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

