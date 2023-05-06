Robert W. Baird Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $80.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,607,326.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,545,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

