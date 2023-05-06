Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 41.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKTW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.