Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rollins Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,821. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.