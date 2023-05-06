Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 314.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 478.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after acquiring an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $40,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

