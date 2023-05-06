Royal Bank of Canada Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $280.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $275.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.51 and its 200-day moving average is $238.76. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.