Royal Bank of Canada Trims Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Target Price to $7.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CYH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

CYH opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.48 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

