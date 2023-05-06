RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Cut to $8.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RES has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered RPC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Performance

RES opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. RPC has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.77.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 83.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 160,443 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 212,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 70,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.