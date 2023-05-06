RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.01 EPS.

RPT Realty Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of RPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 559,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,692. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $800.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several brokerages recently commented on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.