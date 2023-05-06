Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Up 5.3%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.40. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

