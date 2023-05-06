Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of BP worth $67,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BP by 359.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,618 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 26,376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 235,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,401,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 636 ($7.95) to GBX 660 ($8.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BP from GBX 700 ($8.75) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.