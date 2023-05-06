Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,184 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $58,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,122,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $155.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.