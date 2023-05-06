Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $52.73 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SBA Communications worth $52,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.70.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

