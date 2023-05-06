Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $56.67 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $56,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $80.98 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.