Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $60.34 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,763,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,944 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $60,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 194,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.76 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

