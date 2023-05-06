Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Targa Resources worth $62,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. UBS Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.45.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

