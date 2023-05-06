Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,307 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $284.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

