Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,667 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.32% of Maxar Technologies worth $50,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

