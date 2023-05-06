Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 294,034 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.78% of KT worth $49,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KT. Bank of America downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

