Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RYAN. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.15 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 41.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,617. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 565,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 427,321 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

