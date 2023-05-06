Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 41.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
RYAN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.
Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty (RYAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.