Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 41.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,617. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.