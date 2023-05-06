Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.08-7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.94. 554,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,354. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $88.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

