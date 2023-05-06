Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces $0.50 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.499 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

SBR opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 952.59% and a net margin of 97.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.