Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $9.08 or 0.00030988 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $189.15 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00135002 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00060686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037691 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003473 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.65794768 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.