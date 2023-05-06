Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.59. 4,284,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,467. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 940.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

