Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SBH opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

