Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) versus Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Head to Head Survey

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanmina has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tempo Automation and Sanmina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sanmina 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 808.82%. Sanmina has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.65%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Sanmina.

This table compares Tempo Automation and Sanmina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90% Sanmina 3.37% 15.85% 6.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempo Automation and Sanmina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.74 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Sanmina $7.89 billion 0.39 $256.12 million $4.68 11.25

Sanmina has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Sanmina shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sanmina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sanmina beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment. The CPS segment includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The company was founded by Jure Sola in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.