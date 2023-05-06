Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,386 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,700,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,129 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

