Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 1,957,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,227,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Scirocco Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

About Scirocco Energy

(Get Rating)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.