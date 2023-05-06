Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.41

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $4.66. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 154,227 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.