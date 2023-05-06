Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $16.00 million and $14,119.86 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00137186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00061578 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037941 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003369 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00518627 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,081.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

