Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.72

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.72 and traded as low as $25.32. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 32,520 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,912,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,743 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 437,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 110,580 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,545,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 701,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

