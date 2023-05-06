Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,406,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after purchasing an additional 173,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 370,517 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 436,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 53,616 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.53 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

