Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance
NYSE SRG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 337,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $429.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.66. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.52.
Insider Activity at Seritage Growth Properties
In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.