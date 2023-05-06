Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE SRG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 337,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $429.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.66. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

