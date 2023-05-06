Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.77.

Shake Shack Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $66.29.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

