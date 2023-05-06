Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.07.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

