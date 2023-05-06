Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.88

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as high as C$10.93. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$10.77, with a volume of 155,176 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. The firm has a market cap of C$802.34 million, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.39.
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 626.67%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.