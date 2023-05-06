Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.88

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as high as C$10.93. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$10.77, with a volume of 155,176 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. The firm has a market cap of C$802.34 million, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.39.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.245554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 626.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

